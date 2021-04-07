United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of United Rentals worth $47,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,262,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $325.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.