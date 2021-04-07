United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of United States Cellular worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USM stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.