UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lessened by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $246.26 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

