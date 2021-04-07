Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.11. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

UHS opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $143.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,781,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

