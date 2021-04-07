Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.58. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 581,031 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.15.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.
