Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.58. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 581,031 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

