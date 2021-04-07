Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

UNM opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

