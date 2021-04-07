UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $2.85 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00393244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005248 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

