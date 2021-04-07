Upfiring Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $65,871.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

