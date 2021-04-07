uPlexa Market Capitalization Hits $1.49 Million (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 125% higher against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $25,910.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

