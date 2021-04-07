uPlexa Price Up 91.9% Over Last 7 Days (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $16,396.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

