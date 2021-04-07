USDJ Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.70 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.00762024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.79 or 1.00255394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

