USDK Price Down 0.5% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.67 million and $216.14 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00264939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.00779086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.58 or 0.99557204 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.