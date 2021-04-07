USDx stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011571 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001769 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

