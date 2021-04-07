Utrust Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.29 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $272.26 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00627270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

