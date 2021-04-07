V-ID Market Cap Reaches $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00079855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.