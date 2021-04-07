Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $72.14 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 11.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

