Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Up 3.5%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 7,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 579,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $888.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

