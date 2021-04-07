VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,803,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

