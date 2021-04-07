Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

