Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. 26,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,153. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.

