Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.