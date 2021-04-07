Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,874,000 after purchasing an additional 501,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

