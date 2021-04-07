Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,200. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.