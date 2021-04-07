Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $115.34 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.45.

