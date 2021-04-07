Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $561,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $243.46 and a 1 year high of $374.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

