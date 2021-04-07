Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

