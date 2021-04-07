Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stake Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $176.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.