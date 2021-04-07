Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Veil has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $3,373.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,213.01 or 0.98809514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00467548 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00822832 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00321066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00097002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004115 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

