Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Veil has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,641.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.01 or 1.00035237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.33 or 0.00462190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.00322443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.73 or 0.00806468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00094272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

