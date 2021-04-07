Velas Price Reaches $0.19 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $402.53 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

