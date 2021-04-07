Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Down 4.8%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.61. 22,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,449,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

