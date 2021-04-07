Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. Ventas posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 2,761,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

