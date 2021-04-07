Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,601 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Ventas worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

NYSE:VTR opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.