Venus Price Tops $53.09 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $53.09 or 0.00094343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $494.36 million and approximately $63.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,310,923 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

