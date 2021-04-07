Verasity Hits Market Cap of $140.76 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $140.76 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00138823 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

