VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.88

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $89,303,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after buying an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 575,143 shares during the period.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

