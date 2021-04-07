Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $711.53 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Verge has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $711.53 million and approximately $84.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00392073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005252 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,443,086,449 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.