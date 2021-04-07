VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $23,993.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.12 or 1.00081521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00035453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00096003 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,577,148 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.