Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,684. Veritex has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

