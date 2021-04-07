VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $48.53 million and $28,402.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,599,073 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

