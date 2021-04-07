Vesper 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.40 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Vesper has a total market cap of $132.01 million and $10.40 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.14 or 0.00096105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00265111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.24 or 0.00761973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,479.67 or 1.00260460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438,346 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

