Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

