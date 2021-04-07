ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

