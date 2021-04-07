Viberate (VIB) Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00056190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.21 or 0.00630713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

