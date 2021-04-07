Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,062. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

