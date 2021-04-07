Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $890.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 876 ($11.44), with a volume of 216403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 846 ($11.05).

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 799.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 609.38.

Victoria Company Profile (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

