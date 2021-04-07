Victrex’s (VCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,143.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Insiders have acquired 3,019 shares of company stock worth $6,475,264 in the last ninety days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

