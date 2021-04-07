Vid Price Reaches $0.0304 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $720,423.00 and approximately $8,299.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00056133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.04 or 0.00633785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00079549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Vid Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,735,847 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.