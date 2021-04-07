Vidulum Price Tops $0.0612 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $438,146.04 and approximately $3,985.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 126% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.