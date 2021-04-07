VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, VIDY has traded 111.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $55.88 million and $23.84 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.11 or 0.00628134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

